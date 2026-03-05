Three more recall petitions fail — with more than half having failed so far

Another day, another three recall Alberta petitions down the drain.Flushed away is the potential to gather enough signatures by the Thursday deadline.The failed recall petitions include the recall petition for Adriana LaGrange, the Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services and MLA for Red Deer-North, Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, and MLA for Calgary-Peigan, and Peter Singh, MLA for Calgary-East. The petition applicant for LaGrange's recall, Danny Carlisle announced they collected 2,410 signatures. For the petition to be successful, it needed more than 11,000 signatures. .Carlisle says of the process of collecting signatures, "In the dead of winter, we spoke to and acknowledged 2,410 people who've been ignored and mistreated by a woman who was elected to listen to them. "Next up, Singh's recall petition fell short of the required number of signatures — getting less than 8,500 signatures, which was the amount needed.This is according to CBC News, who reported the petition applicant, Calgary teacher Denise Hammond, attributes the petition's failure to people in her riding being disengaged.Hammond stated many in her riding did not know Singh was their representative, and did not know Alberta ended the teachers' strike using the notwithstanding clause..She said she made a "misguided assumption because I have been aware of what's happening and I'm so outraged by it, I assumed that that outrage would trickle into society.""I just want to see Peter Singh actually recognize that he represents a riding of people who, through basically sheer luck, decided to vote for him," Hammond stated."I think that my MLA is very lucky at how disengaged the people are."Fir's recall petition failed as well, only gathering 2,000 signatures..The petition was started by Chelsea Barnowich, and needed 13,000 signatures.On the number of signatures collected, Barnowich had this to say, "If 2,000 people in your community signed their names saying they were unhappy with your performance, most people would take that as a reason to pause and reflect.""While we didn't reach the required threshold within the time frame, I feel strongly that this movement is just beginning rather than ending."Another recall petition against NDP MLA for Calgary-Beddington and Shadow Minister for Education Amanda Chapman has met its deadline, but there has yet to be any announcement about it, and there has been no response from the Western Standard's attempt for comment by the time of publication. .More than half of the recall petitions have failed so far.