Three new RCMP police dog teams hit Lower Mainland streets

Three new police dog teams have joined the Lower Mainland District RCMP, bringing fresh muscle to frontline policing and explosives detection across the region.Police Service Dogs (PSDs) Shelby, Sammy and Sultan recently completed their training at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, and have now started working alongside their handler constables in the field.PSD Shelby and Cst. Alexandra Bourque began their first shift in September. .Shelby, trained in frontline duty and explosives detection, is known for his favourite toys including Kongs, bite tugs and balls. The dog carries a legacy of bravery, named in honour of Constable Shelby Patton, who was killed in the line of duty in Saskatchewan in 2021.PSD Sammy, partnered with Cst. Dave Dolan, started in October and also works in frontline and explosives detection roles. .Sammy enjoys tugging with his ball, swimming, and howling along with sirens while in the police vehicle.PSD Sultan and Cst. Corey Braddick have been together since Sultan’s earliest days. Braddick raised the dog from a young puppy, and after completing training, the team began shifts in October. .Sultan’s profile is frontline duty and explosives detection, and he enjoys Kongs, brushing and using his voice.Each dog spent several years in the “quarrying” and “imprinting” process before formal training at PDSTC. By about two years old, each dog and handler team is ready for active duty. All three 2023-born dogs were given names starting with the letter “S,” following PDSTC tradition. The centre also runs a nationwide “Name the Puppy” contest for children, with next year’s litter set to receive names starting with “B.”The Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service supports frontline policing across 28 RCMP-policed municipalities and six municipal police partners in Surrey, Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody and West Vancouver. These new canine teams will assist officers in patrol, public safety and specialized detection work throughout the region.