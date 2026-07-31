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Three 'North York residents' sentenced in $1.3-million GTA liquor trafficking ring

Halton police, LCBO and Toronto police dismantle operation linked to organized theft groups
Over $1.3 million in alcohol has been stolen and distributed
Over $1.3 million in alcohol has been stolen and distributedWestern Standard
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Crime
Toronto Police
Liquor
LCBO
Halton Police
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