Three 'North York residents' sentenced in $1.3-million GTA liquor trafficking ring

TORONTO — Three "North York residents" have been sentenced for their roles in an organized liquor trafficking operation that distributed more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol across the Greater Toronto Area.On July 8, 2026, Parminder Sidhu, 52, Rajinder Sidhu, 56, and Navdeep Sidhu, 25, appeared before Justice Campitelli at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto. Sentences ranged from a custodial term of imprisonment of two years less a day to periods of probation. The court also ordered the forfeiture of seized alcohol, two vehicles and more than $120,000 in cash.The Halton Regional Police Service led the four-month investigation in partnership with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and Toronto Police Service. The probe began in July 2025 after investigators identified a group purchasing and re-selling liquor stolen from LCBO stores throughout the GTA.Police linked the trafficking operation to 10 separate organized theft groups that supplied the stolen product. Most of the liquor was sold from the accused’s residence or delivered directly to buyers across the region..Toronto bar loses liquor licence after buying stolen booze from encampment group.On November 20, 2025, officers executed search warrants at a North York residence. Investigators seized approximately $120,000 in currency, a 2018 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 Toyota RAV4, a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette and 126 bottles of whiskey.All three faced identical charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, and participating in a criminal organization.Halton police Inspector Raf Skwarka said the accused showed a deliberate disregard for the law and for the safety of others. LCBO Chief Retail Officer John Summers noted the collaboration helps create safer stores, adding that “just because someone walks out with a bottle doesn’t mean they got away with the crime.”Anyone with information on the illegal sale of stolen goods is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Retail Crime Unit at 905-825-4747