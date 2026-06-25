Three people on board a plane that crashed while responding to a NWT wildfire

EDMONTON— RCMP have said three individuals responding to a North West Territories wildfire were on board a plane that crashed in the region on Wednesday. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., roughly 50 km from Fort Simpson, west of Yellowknife, as the crew travelled to help fight an out-of-control wildfire that began after a lightning strike on June 10. Officials have not commented on the status of the individuals on board, and have launched an investigation into the incident, led by the Transit Safety Board. According to the CBC, the plane was a small single-engine Bird Dog used to transport responders. Updates to come as available