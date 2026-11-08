Three years in, most Quebec vapers still use banned flavours as Ottawa stalls

Quebec's ban on flavoured vaping products marked its third anniversary on October 31, 2026, and Quebec's own numbers suggest most vapers are ignoring it.

According to 2026 data from the Institut de la statistique du Québec, cited by the Coalition québécoise pour le contrôle du tabac in an October 30 release, 77% of people who vape use banned flavours. The coalition, which supports the ban, blamed circumvention by legal and illegal sellers.

Ottawa wants similar rules nationally but has left them hanging for more than five years. Health Canada's 2026 to 2028 Forward Regulatory Plan shows rules limiting vape flavours to tobacco, mint, and menthol were pre-published in the Canada Gazette on June 19, 2021. Timing for final publication is "to be determined," and Health Minister Marjorie Michel's department offers no date.

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) said in an October 28 release that flavour bans hand the market to organized crime, pointing to Quebec, the Netherlands, Australia, and Mexico. The group cited a national study that found 68% of adults who used a vape in their latest quit attempt relied on flavours the proposed federal rules would eliminate.