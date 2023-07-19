Trimmed trees

Chris Stephens gave a shoutout to the people at Universal Pictures for trimming the trees that gave his picket line shade right before a hot week.

 Courtesy Chris Stephens/Twitter

Universal Pictures cut back some trees in a spot where striking screenwriters had congregated to have coverage from sunlight. 

“Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week,” tweeted American comedian Chris Stephens. 

