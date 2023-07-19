Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
American screenwriter Etta Devine encouraged people to reach out to the City of Los Angeles about the trimmed trees.
“If you are upset these Ficus were pruned out of season to punish strikers, call the city!” said Devine.
Hey everybody! If you are upset these ficus were pruned out of season to punish strikers call the city! #treelawBureau of Street Services, Urban Forestry Division 1-800-996-2489If you have any questions, you can reach LASAN’s tree team at san.trees@lacity.org or 213-485-3954
A Universal Pictures spokesperson said on Tuesday the tree work is an annual ritual at this time of year.
“We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention,” said the spokesperson.
“In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season.”
The Writers Guild of America (WGA), representing 11,500 screenwriters, went on strike in May amid an ongoing dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
This strike is the largest interruption to American television and film production since the since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is the largest labour stoppage the WGA has performed since 2008.
One of the main focus points in the labor dispute is compensation from streaming media, as the WGA claims AMPTP's share has cut much of the writers' average incomes compared to a decade ago. Writers want artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT to be used as a tool which can help with research or facilitate script ideas and not as a tool to replace them.
