Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg has a reminder to former professional kickboxer and online celebrity Andrew Tate when he gets out of jail — don't forget to recycle those pizza boxes.
Law enforcement arrested the social media influencer Thursday on charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and organized crime after Tate — who was in hiding — posted a video that included a pizza box, with the businesses address on it, that tipped off Romanian authorities, as the pizza company only operates in Bucharest.
On Friday, Thunberg tweeted "this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."
Tate was hiding out in a rundown warehouse near an international airport's runway.
The warehouse was filled with guns, swords, daggers, supercars, jewellery, and watches.
Tate claimed he lived in Romania for the past five years because of "less interference" from police.
According to Reuters, Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and two other men allegedly sexually exploited six women. Romanian prosecutors allege the four men recruited, housed, and exploited six women for financial gain.
They will be held by authorities for 30 days while they investigate.
“The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” said prosecutors.
“They would have gained important sums of money.”
A press release from Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism did not name the four suspects, it just said two British citizens and two Romanians were detained and questioned for 24 hours.
Reuters confirmed with the Tate brothers lawyers they were detained in connection with the sexual exploitation case.
The Daily Mail reported they subjected the women to “physical violence and mental coercion and were sexually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform pornographic demonstrations … for the purpose of producing and disseminating through social media platforms.”
The suspects allegedly lured victims into relationships using the “lover-boy method” and then using the women to perform in exploitative videos, according to Romanian authorities.
The detainment follows a Twitter spat between Tate and Thunberg, where a video showed the pizza boxes from a Bucharest pizza restaurant.
It started when Tate tweeted at Thunberg about his car collection.
“Hello @GretaThunberg,” tweeted Tate.
“I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad-turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Tate then sent the video trolling Thunberg with the pizza boxes.
Tate’s spokesperson told the Daily Mirror that “we cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”
In April 2022, there were human trafficking allegations involving Tate.
“I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet,” said Tate.
“[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in, and we were let go.”
The BBC reported the former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman. The woman later explained that the footage showed a consensual sex act.
Tate went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted. He has since been reinstated.
