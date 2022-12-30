Tate Thunberg

Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg has a reminder to former professional kickboxer and online celebrity Andrew Tate when he gets out of jail — don't forget to recycle those pizza boxes.

Law enforcement arrested the social media influencer Thursday on charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and organized crime after Tate — who was in hiding — posted a video that included a pizza box, with the businesses address on it, that tipped off Romanian authorities, as the pizza company only operates in Bucharest.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

jetgorgon
jetgorgon

Tate and his super-sized ego. Besides the pig-tailed crybaby, Tate also took a jab at Meghan Markle for race-baiting, saying that she ain't black. That's two whiners with vindictive bents that he poked, but of course, the pizza box gave him away.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Obviously Greta hasn't been to Gothenburg where the North African Mafia has pretty much taken over . . .

How about those No-Go Zones in North Stockholm Greta?

Tell me Greta . . . why do the Swedes think it is good for the environment to move 100s of thousands of middle easterners to the North Country where their Karbon Footprints increase 1000 of Xs . . . yet still worry about a pizza box?

