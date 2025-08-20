TIFF reinstates Israeli October 7 documentary following backlash over decision to pull

The Toronto International Film Festival has reinstated the Canadian documentary The Road Between Us following criticism over its removal from the festival’s lineup earlier this month. The film will now screen at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10 at 2:00 p.m.The decision comes after TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey issued an apology, describing the earlier decision as a “communication error.” The move to drop the film had sparked backlash from Jewish community organizations, who argued that the festival failed to uphold its commitment to inclusivity..In a statement on Wednesday, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs CEO Noah Shack welcomed the reinstatement but said further steps are needed to rebuild trust.“We acknowledge Cameron Bailey’s apology, but this goes far beyond a ‘communication’ issue,” Shack said. “TIFF needs to take responsibility for uninviting The Road Between Us and ensure that this never happens again.”Shack described the film as “a story of courage, survival, and the cost of unchecked extremism,” and encouraged audiences to attend the September screening.The controversy has drawn wider attention to TIFF’s programming decisions at a time when cultural institutions across Canada face growing scrutiny over questions of representation, inclusivity, and free expression.