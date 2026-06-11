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Tim Hortons defends hiring practices, says Canadian stores are 'always hiring locally'

On The Food Professor's podcast, Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton of Tim Hortons' parent brand, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), stated stores are "always hiring locally," and their recent hiring Canadian campaign has nothing to do with Dunkin' Donuts coming back to Canada.
Tim Hortons; Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton; Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons Canada,US
Tim Hortons; Chief Corporate Officer Duncan Fulton; Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons Canada,USChatGPT; WS
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