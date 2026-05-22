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Tim Hortons opens 80 new locations amid Dunkin’ Donuts comeback

Tim Hortons plans to open 80 new locations in 2026 — an announcement closely tied to Dunkin' Donuts announcement it will be opening locations in Canada pretty soon.
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons
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Michelle Rempel Garner
Tim Hortons
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Dunkin' Donuts comeback
Dunkin' Donuts Canada
tim hortons new locations
tim hortons canada new locations
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Tim Hortons opens 80 new locations
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Western Standard
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