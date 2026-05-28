Tim Hortons releases new ads to recruit 'local team members'

New campaigns from Tim Horton's have been launched and are aimed towards hiring "new local team members."These ads come after the company announced they would be hiring 10,000 local team members, open 80 new restaurants across Canada in 2026 and do major renovations to 400 existing stores. The ads were released in a national campaign across TV, digital, paid social, and in-restaurant channels, encouraging prospective team members to apply for a position at a Tim Hortons restaurant..Hope Bagozzi, the Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons, shared one of the ads to her LinkedIn.'Today, Tim Hortons today launched a national campaign across TV, digital, paid social and in-restaurant channels, inviting all aspiring team members to apply to join a Tim Hortons restaurant this summer.' the caption on the post sated.'The campaign will help Canadian restaurant owners hire 10,000 new local team members — including 80 new restaurants opening this year across Canada. This is part of the brand's strong, ongoing commitment to hire locally, whenever possible, in every community we serve.'The Tim Hortons Newsroom said in a release out a total of 110,000 Tim Hortons team members, 4,000 were hired through the temporary foreign worker program, a number that has declined steadily since 2024..This comes as a response to the announcement that Dunkin' Donuts will be returning to Canada as early as late 2026 to early 2027, and is committed to only hiring Canadian workers.