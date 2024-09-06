Timing of federal election could be financially beneficial for Singh

The timing of the next federal election could be financially beneficial for Jagmeet Singh.An investigation conducted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation for the Western Standard found that so long as the contest is held after February 2025, the NDP leader will meet the threshold for receiving a pension regardless of whether he wins or loses his seat.The CTF noted that because Singh is younger than 55, he will receive both a severance and a pension, and calculated the following amounts based on him collecting at that age.The CTF estimated that if Singh stays on until February 25, 2025, at which point he will have served as a member of parliament for six years, he will receive a pension of around $2.4 million up to age 90, with a starting amount of roughly $43,000. He will also take home a severance of nearly $135,850.If he holds out until the next scheduled election in October 2025, however, he will be eligible for a pension of around $2.7 million up to age 90, with a starting amount of roughly $48,000. He will also take home a severance of nearly $137,000.On September 4, Singh formally ended the NDP's coalition and supply agreement with Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, but stopped short of going all the way and launching a non-confidence vote to trigger an election. Singh has made it clear that he intends on running regardless of when the contest is held..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.