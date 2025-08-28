'TIRED OF BEING TRANS:' Minneapolis school shooter's manifesto tells of gender change regret

In a manifesto and videos posted online prior to shooting into a church killing two children, Robin Westman articulated profound regret about his transition. “I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, grappling with long hair as “my last shred of being trans” and referring to cutting it as “an embarrassing defeat”,"the New York Post reported.“I regret being trans… I wish I was a girl. I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that.” Westman’s attack targeted the school where he once studied —Annunciation, from which he graduated in 2017. He had legally changed his first name from Robert to Robin..His mother had served as the church’s secretary until 2021.In coded journals combining Cyrillic and English, Westman outlined his violent intent, describing fantasies of being a terrifying figure towering over defenseless children and referencing the Sandy Hook massacre, the Post reported.On Wednesday morning, Westman fired multiple weapons — legally obtained — through stained-glass windows, striking children and elderly parishioners during Mass.Two died at the scene, an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old killed as they sat in the pews; 17 were wounded, some critically. Westman killed himself outside the back of the chuch.Officials cautioned against stigmatizing the wider trans community amid the intensifying political blame game.