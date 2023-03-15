Academy Award winning actress and founder of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, appeared on the Dear Media podcast The Art of Being Well, with revealing information of herself.
Perhaps too much information.
The Daily Mail reports on the podcast Paltrow said the weirdest wellness thing she's ever done is rectal ozone therapy.
“It's pretty weird but it's been very helpful,” said Paltrow, explaining it is a procedure where ozone, a powerful gas, is delivered via catheter into the colon.
“I have used ozone therapy, rectally. Can I say that?” said Paltrow.
Benefits of rectal ozone therapy are said to be reduced pain/inflammation, increased energy, improved metabolism/circulation, stimulated immune system, detoxification, anti-aging, and fighting bacterial/viral infections, reports The Mail.
On the podcast, Gwyneth said she's very much into wellness, a journey that includes drinking ketone, which she said tasted like 'cherry gasoline.'
“It helps with cognition and brain fog and energy. I have it with green tea in the afternoon. It tastes pretty, pretty bad,” she said. “I believe they are coming out with an improved flavour or an improved version, which is very exciting.”
Paltrow said her entire daily wellness routine regimen includes transcendental meditation, Pilates, Tracy Anderson workout, and infrared sauna sessions, adding she fell off the routine only when she was pregnant with her first child in 2003, saying “All I wanted was grilled cheese sandwiches and yogurt.”
She has two children, daughter Apple, 18; and son Moses, 16 who remind her of her late father, Bruce Paltrow, who “was like my sun and my moon.”
Bruce Paltrow was an Emmy-nominated producer who died from oral cancer in 2002.
“My daughter has his sense of humour and his sort of chutzpah,” said Paltrow. “My father also had this very sensitive, artistic, gentle side and I see that in my son so much.”
Turns out the Sex, Love & Goop producer 'consciously uncoupled' from Coldplay front man Chris Martin a full year before they publicly announced the end of their decade-long marriage in 2014, says The Mail.
Paltrow met her second husband Brad Falchuk in 2010 when she did a five-episode gig on Fox's Glee but didn't start dating until 2014 and marrying in 2018.
“I had to do a lot of work on myself in order to be ready for my marriage with Brad because I was still, up until that point, I was really stuck in childhood patterns of attachment and things that weren't healthy,” she said.
“I had to step up and realize, gosh, I really want to be with someone who is calming to my nervous system and who brings out the best in me. And like, I really thought about what those things were. I didn't want to feel nervous around my partner. I wanted to feel calm, I wanted to feel uplifted.”
There was much more in the podcast, but I suspect dear reader, you’re still trying to get passed that ozone thing.
Me too. Let’s just say it’s been a gas, gas, gas.
(3) comments
She's free to resume her freaky bedroom games!
hellywood running out of adrenochrome?
There’s a very down to earth “rectal” therapy
That’s been around for ages . . . a boot in the derrière
