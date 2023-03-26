Tobogganing is a riskier winter sport than snowboarding, according to newly released Public Health Agency data.
A federal review of six years of emergency room admissions documented a higher accident rate involving sledding and tobogganing.
“Injuries reported in the database represented 578 cases per 100,000 records,” said a PHA report Injuries From Winter Sports And Activities.
The snowboarders hospitalization rate was 550 cases per 100,000.
“While there are numerous health benefits resulting from these sports and activities, there are also risks of serious injuries,” said the report.
“These risks highlight the importance of personal safety.”
According to the report, 8% of sledders who were hospitalized for injuries had worn helmets. Most patients were 10-year-olds with broken legs, fractured wrists, and concussions. Snowboarding injuries typically involved teenagers.
The data was from hospitalization records at 20 emergency rooms nationwide. Data confirmed that downhill skiing is the riskiest winter pastime, with 707 injuries per 100,000 records, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Falls represent the highest percentage of cases at 67%,” said the PHA.
“Following this category, the second and third most common circumstances were fractures involving jumps and individuals coming into contact with stationary objects such as trees, rocks, and chair lift poles,” said the report. Four percent of injuries requiring treatment involved skiers colliding with other skiers.
The second riskiest sport is skating, with 630 injuries per 100,000. Particularly risky was girls figure skating.
“Falls represented the highest percentage of cases at 87%, reflecting the nature of this activity,” it said. Numerous injuries were suffered by “individuals attempting a maneuver while skating and subsequently falling or landing poorly.”
An earlier 2013 review of the Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program rated the most concussion-prone minor sports at all times of the year.
Figures indicated most head injuries occurred in minor hockey (44%), followed by soccer (19%), football (13%) and rugby (6%). A 2013 Hockey Canada ban on body checking under age 13 was credited with lowering the concussion rate.
“The highest proportion of all traumatic brain injuries are seen among 13- and 14-year-olds in the Bantam level although the trends over time show a decrease after the 2013 rule change to ban body checking for Bantam players,” said a PHA report Injury In Review 2020 Edition: Spotlight On Traumatic Brain Injuries.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
More dangerous than COVID.
