The Tofield Health Centre Emergency Department, located about 68 km east of Edmonton, will remain closed overnights until April 2 due to staffing challenges.
The ED will continue to be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a Thursday press release.
The release said patients presenting to the ED during the closure hours would be referred to those in surrounding communities or to the local medial clinic for follow-up with a family physician as appropriate. It said EMS will divert patients to facilities in Camrose, AB, or Viking, AB, for emergency care as needed.
Residents are encouraged to call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency, health-related questions. They are asked to contact 911 if they have a medical emergency.
AHS expressed gratitude to surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and thanked the community for its patience and understanding during this time.
The ED confirmed in November it would be closing overnights in December due to staffing problems.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
