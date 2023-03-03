Tofield hospital

Tofield Health Foundation 

 Courtesy Tofield and Area Health Foundation

The Tofield Health Centre Emergency Department, located about 68 km east of Edmonton, will remain closed overnights until April 2 due to staffing challenges. 

The ED will continue to be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a Thursday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.