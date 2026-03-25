Tofield RCMP issues warning after two overdose deaths on same day

Tofield RCMP are warning the public after two suspected overdose deaths in the early hours of Wednesday. The fatalities occurred within five hours of each other, and police say preliminary investigation indicates the drugs consumed were purchased in the Edmonton area. While lab testing is still pending, authorities suspect the substances may have been laced, prompting a reminder about the dangers of using illicit drugs.RCMP emphasized the warning signs of a fentanyl overdose, which include slow, irregular or shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle stiffness, seizures, and unconsciousness. Officers also encouraged anyone still choosing to use illicit substances to take safety precautions, including avoiding use while alone, having a trusted person check on them, carrying a naloxone kit, and using services like the Digital Overdose Response System app.Support is available for those struggling with addiction. The Virtual Opioid Dependency Program offers help to individuals seeking to change their habits, as well as resources for family and friends. Residents can contact the addiction helpline at 1-866-332-2322 for information on opioid dependency, treatment options, and access to support services.