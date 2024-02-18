News

Toll of murdered children grows in Manitoba

Amanda Clearwater, her niece, 17-year-old Myah Gratton, and her children: six-year-old Bethany, four-year-old Jayven and two-month-old Isabella Manoakeesick.
Amanda Clearwater, her niece, 17-year-old Myah Gratton, and her children: six-year-old Bethany, four-year-old Jayven and two-month-old Isabella Manoakeesick.Courtesy CBC/Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Murder
Manpoli
Amanda Clearwater
Wasagamack First Nation
Ryan Manoakeesick
Hanna Boulette
Sabrina Faye Boulette
Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news