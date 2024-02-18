Toll of murdered children grows in Manitoba

The death of a one-year-old boy is being investigated as a homicide by Manitoba RCMP.A 26-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody.Island Lake RCMP responded to a call in Wasagamack First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg, at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.“Officers arrived and located a one-year-old male deceased. The death is being investigated as a homicide,” Mounties said in a press release.Members of the Island Lake RCMP, major crimes, and forensic identification are investigating.RCMP aren’t looking for any other suspects.This follows the murder of five people, including three children pulled out of a burning vehicle last Sunday in southern Manitoba.READ MORE: https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/slobodian-heavy-hearts-on-the-prairie/52336Amanda Clearwater, 30, her three children, Bethany, six, Jayven, four, and 2 1/2-month-old Isabella, and Clearwater’s niece Myah-Lee Gratton, 17, were found at three different crime scenes near Carman, 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, where they lived.Ryan Manoakeesick, 29, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody.Manoakeesick was the father of the three children and Clearwater's common-law partner.RCMP have not revealed where the children died. Manoakeesick pulled them out of the fiery vehicle on Highway 248.The children were declared dead at the scene.Clearwater’s body was found in a ditch on Highway 3 earlier.Gratton’s body was later found in the Carman home.Court heard at a sentencing hearing last week that Manoakeesick had a methamphetamine addiction and mental-health issues.Meanwhile, two Winnipeg parents face manslaughter charges in the death their one-year-old daughter due to high levels of fentanyl intoxication.Hanna Boulette died in March 2023.Garry Daniel Adrian Bruce, 38, and Sabrina Faye Boulette, 37, were arrested February 5.Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancy said the parents didn't call 911 until several hours after the child had been exposed to the drug and became unresponsive.“We do not need to see infants dying at the hands of irresponsibility,” Chancy told a news conference when the arrests were announced.“Whether or not that person has an addiction or a substance abuse problem, this is inexcusable.”Initially, Bruce and Boulette were arrested for criminal negligence causing death but weren’t formally charged and released.Bruce was charged with possession of a controlled substance when police found him with a small amount of fentanyl.However, when June toxicology reports were released determining the child died from “high levels of fentanyl intoxication” manslaughter charges were laid.Both parents are in custody.