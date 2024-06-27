Tommy Robinson charges still unclear, claims orders came from Ottawa

Free speech activist Tommy Robinson continues to seek answers as to why he was arrested and forbidden to leave Calgary. Robinson and his immigration lawyers have filed an emergency application to expediate his court hearings. Upon exiting an event discussing freedom of speech at the Carriage House hotel in Calgary Wednesday night, the British journalist was arrested related to an alleged outstanding immigration warrant. Robinson, with the aid of Rebel News, has retained a team of immigration lawyers with the intent to make an emergency application to Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board, the publication wrote in an update. He was released Monday night just after midnight, on conditions he not leave Alberta, or even go further north than Red Deer. Robinson was compelled to submit his passport to authorities the next morning, and check in at the police station three days a week indefinitely. Robinson was scheduled to continue his speaking tour in Edmonton Tuesday. In a video interview with Rebel News chief Ezra Levant, Robinson recounted his efforts, with the aid of Levant himself and immigration lawyers, to negotiate with the police, who they said were amicable. Robinson and Levant allege Ottawa pulled certain strings to prevent Robinson from continuing his free speech tour. .Robinson told True North he has yet to be charged with a crime. The publication asked Robinson about reports alleging there was a misfiling of previous criminal convictions on his visa applications. “No, there have been no charges,” he said. He did travel on his Irish passport rather than his British passport. Officials asked him where it was, and he told them it was at home in the UK. For three hours he was interrogated by immigration in Montreal, and asked him “hundreds of questions,” but ultimately he was allowed into the country. "I was told I would be charged and given a court date. I've not been charged, I've not been given a court date."“This could take a month or two months, that was in the negotiation,” said Robinson..The federal government lists several reasons for immigration detainment, including criminal convictions of sex offences, weapons, and drug trafficking.On the list is an instance when the minister of public safety, presently Dominik LeBlanc, is of the opinion "the person is a danger to public safety.""That's one of the things that was said to me," Robinson said."I asked who ordered the detainment, and one of the two things he mentioned, was that I could be a threat to national security, and the second thing he said was they didn't trust my willingness to cooperate with them."Robinson met Dr. Gad Saad while in Montreal, and Tamara Lich and Chris Barber while in Alberta, and was scheduled to meet with Dr. Jordan Peterson in Toronto.