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Tony Aspler awards rare 100-point score to Niagara Syrah

Veteran critic’s second-ever perfect mark goes to Big Head’s 2023 Lipinski Syrah, the first Canadian wine to earn it
Tony Aspler inspecting Canadian wine in his personal cellar
Tony Aspler inspecting Canadian wine in his personal cellarCBC
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