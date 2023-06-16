Well, that’s just grrrreat!
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has a new look and, perhaps, a new product to promote.
Mulvaney, now having more fun as a blonde, was seen posing with the iconic Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger at the recent Tony Awards in New York City.
The New York Post says Mulvaney wore “a black diamond-embellished gown featuring a mesh corset that revealed her shoulders,” bumping into Tony after a poorly choreographed ‘surprise’ meeting.
Here’s a video of Tony the Tiger scaring Dylan Mulvaney at the #TonyAwards for no reason. “Wait, is that what the Tonys are named after?” pic.twitter.com/YCjsVXsSfd— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) June 11, 2023
“Should Mulvaney’s appearance with the iconic Frosted Flakes mascot hint toward a collaboration, Kellogg’s could be headed to a controversial outcome,” says The Post.
Political strategist Joey Mannarino posted a response to the red carpet photos of Tony and Mulvaney on Twitter.
"Folks, we have a new boycott to add to the list and I'm truly sorry to say it because I love this brand. That's always been my line. You associate with Dylan Mulvaney and you're done with me," he wrote in the tweet that has been viewed almost 590,000 times.
"I usually start my mornings with either Froot Loops or Frosted Flakes so this one hurts," he added.
Kellogg's responded to the backlash in a statement to Newsweek.
"Tony and Frosted Flakes were an official partner of this year's 76th Annual Tony Awards. Tony the Tiger was at the Tony Awards to celebrate Broadway's biggest night," the statement read.
"Tony walked the red carpet at the event and took photos there and backstage with nominees and other guests, many of whom have been lifelong Frosted Flakes fans."
The ‘Tiger’ presented gold-filled cereal bowls engraved with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes at the Tonys afterparty.
“Tony is thrilled to celebrate all the amazing talent and present them with a new ‘Tony’ moment after the curtain falls,” Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company told Fansided.
The pushback against corporations adopting transgender spokespeople and transgender clothing for children has grown since Mulvaney was seen on Twitter popping open a can of Bud Light beer bearing the transgender’s image on April 1.
Since then Bud Light was dethroned as the No. 1 beer in the US and parent company, Anheuser Busch has seen its market value plummet by US$27 billion, according to Fox News.
Other brands such as Target, Nike, Cracker Barrel and Kohls have been subjected to backlash and boycotts for releasing pride-related merchandise, as well, says The Post.
Target, in particular, has been hit hard after releasing a Pride-themed clothing line for children and “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia.
The company’s share value plunged 20% since mid-May, eliminating $15 billion in market value, partly due to investor concerns about inflation’s impact on shoppers, says The Post.
However, Target maintains its relationship with the LGBTQ community in several ways, including being a platinum sponsor of NYC Pride, which requires a $175,000 donation, reports The Post.
Mulvaney has no plans to kill her golden goose and encourages companies to work with other trans people.
In an interview with LGBTQ magazine Them, Mulvaney spoke about partnerships with transgender influencers.
“If a brand wants to work with me so bad, then they should work with other trans people, too. It’s not enough to just hire me, this white, skinny trans girl. I want all the dolls getting all the brand deals.”
Shiznit Kellogg, thanks for the breakfasts over my lifetime and now we part.
I really like(d) Frosted Flakes and the NHL (official cereal of).
