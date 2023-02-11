Roxham Road crossing

Roxham Road crossing

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

Some of the migrants who slipped over the US/Mexico border and then were bussed from New York City to the illegal Roxham Road crossing south of Montreal where they entered Canada are doing a complete about face and heading back into the US.

Ilze Thielmann, director of nonprofit Team TLC, which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, NY, about 20 minutes from Roxham Road, said the reality isn’t what the border crossers expected.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

