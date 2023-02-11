Some of the migrants who slipped over the US/Mexico border and then were bussed from New York City to the illegal Roxham Road crossing south of Montreal where they entered Canada are doing a complete about face and heading back into the US.
Ilze Thielmann, director of nonprofit Team TLC, which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, NY, about 20 minutes from Roxham Road, said the reality isn’t what the border crossers expected.
“They think that there are all these jobs up there,” Thielmann told CBS. “They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and that’s just not the case.”
Western Standard reported about the controversial program last week, with migrants receiving free tickets at the Port Authority bus terminal in NYC for a ride to Plattsburgh.
Despite the free ride, Thielmann said migrants are getting frustrated with conditions and opting to return to New York City, where shelters and services have been strained by 43,000 asylum seekers in the past year, says The New York Post.
There is another reason the migrants are heading back south.
Colombian native Jose Liandro, 37, crossed into Canada last week but told The Post via text, after settling at a Hampton Inn and Suites hotel on the outskirts of Montreal, he wanted to return to the US.
Asked why, Liandro replied, “Mucha nieve,” Spanish for, “Lots of snow.”
The Roxham Road crossing has seen close to 4,700 people heading from the US to Montreal since December, surrendering themselves to the RCMP and claiming asylum.
Quebec’s immigration minister, Christine Fréchetten, called the busing program “surprising” and she called on the federal government to crack down on the crossing.
The Quebec government announced on Monday that 12 organizations in the Quebec area would receive $3.5 million to support the migrants.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has defended the busing program, claiming he is helping migrants reach their preferred destination.
“Those who are seeking to go somewhere else, not that we’re pushing or forcing them, if they’re seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the re-ticketing process,” Adams told Fox 5.
“We found that people wanted other destinations, but they were being compelled to come only to New York City from the US/Mexico border.”
“Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream.”
Adams has also denied city officials were actively encouraging migrants to head to Canada.
“We are not coordinating with anyone to go to Canada. We’re not doing it,” Adams told reporters during an unrelated event. “There is no role that the city is playing to tell migrants to go to Canada.”
It is estimated the cost of the migrant influx to New York City is US$4.2 billion, which Adams said was a “moving target” and costs associated with handling it would continue to mount up. Adams declared a State of Emergency over the migrant crisis in October and in December asked for $1 billion in federal funds to help cover costs.
The New York Post reported Adams initially denied the $4.2 billion figure, saying the numbers were “1.4 [billion] this [year], 2.8 next” but when told the number really was $4.2 billion, he replied, “I was never an expert in math, you know.”
At a news conference, Adams was asked about the revelation that NYC City Hall was helping finance bus rides to Plattsburgh for migrants.
It’s part of an intake process for arriving migrants, including interviews “to find out their needs” he said.
“We speak with people, they say they desire to go somewhere else,” he said. “There’s a host of partnerships, with the Catholic Charities and others, that have been coordinating with people to get to their final destination.”
“We don’t have a website. We don’t have a recruitment campaign. We’re not telling people to go to another country.”
Several migrants interviewed by The Post before they crossed into Canada said they were doing it for better job opportunities and improved quality of life.
US Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Glens Falls), whose district covers Plattsburgh and the Roxham Road border crossing, has alleged Adams is helping migrants break the terms of their release into the US to seek asylum.
“New Yorkers deserve answers for why their taxpayer dollars are being spent to help illegal immigrants violate their parole and escape the law,” Stefanik said.
Adams brushed off the accusation, saying, “You know New York: 8 million people, 35 million opinions.”
“So, those critics who say we are aiding and abetting, I don’t know where they get that from,” he added.
