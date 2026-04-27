News

Top Alberta content creator demands apology from CTV over 'slopaganda' claims

One Alberta content creator is fighting back against the mainstream media after clips of his YouTube channel were shown by CTV News during a recent segment on alleged online disinformation involving the Alberta independence movement.
One Alberta content creator is fighting back against the mainstream media after clips of his YouTube channel were shown by CTV News during a recent segment on alleged online disinformation involving the Alberta independence movement.YouTube screenshot courtesy of Unacceptable Fringe
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Ctv
Cory Morgan
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Youtube
Derek Smith
John Bolton
Western
Alberta independence movement
jon alberta patriot
Unacceptable Fringe
Canadian Digital Media Research Network

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news