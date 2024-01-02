Top CEOs make more in one day than average Canadian will in 2024

Data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) shows the country’s top CEOs bring in $60,600 a day, equivalent to the average Canadian’s yearly income.

The report, released January 2, compares the earnings of 100 of Canada’s top CEOs and found they make about 246 times that of the average person. This number has increased from 100 times in the 1990s and 50 times in the 1980s, CCPA Senior Economist and author of the report David Macdonald told Global News.