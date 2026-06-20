TOP NINE: Countries moving to ban social media for under-16s

With the internet and social media having been around for a few decades now, many countries are finally attempting a ban of the latter for youth.

Among those countries is Canada, with its recent attempt to introduce Bill C-34, which would ban kids under the age of 16 from accessing social media unless the companies follow strict regulations set by the feds.

However, it is not alone on this — with bans having been implemented or considered in many countries across the globe.

With this in mind, the Western Standard has compiled a list of countries that have either already made a similar law or have it currently under consideration.