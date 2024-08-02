Top secret 2019 report details Communist Chinese efforts to use Canadian indigenous leaders

A Canadian investigative journalist has acquired a top secret 2019 parliamentary report, revealing that the Chinese are aiming to secure Canadian resources under indigenous control.The June 2019 draft report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) was acquired by Sam Cooper, a former Global TV investigative journalist who now reports for The Bureau on substack.The report revealed that Beijing funded a British Columbia provincial candidate and its Consul General in Vancouver took actions to cover up the candidate’s “possible Chinese Communist Party membership.”The report suggests China has pervasive operations to bribe, coerce and co-opt Canadian leaders at all levels of government.“Many of the same tactics used to target elected officials at the federal level are replicated with provincial, municipal, and indigenous officials,” the report says.Like Vladmir Lenin, who called Western Marxist intellectuals “useful idiots,” the Chinese Communists applied a similar term to Canadian indigenous leaders before Trudeau even took the Canadian helm.“In late 2011, China invited a national-level group of Aboriginal leaders to travel to China. A CSIS assessment noted that the invitation was advertised as an opportunity to develop tourism for First Nations,” NSICOP’s report says.“According to a Minister Counsellor at the PRC Embassy, the tourism opportunity was merely ‘beipian’ (Mandarin for ‘to be fooled’) and that the true intention of the invitation was to pursue Aboriginal-controlled natural resources.”Chinese intelligence researched every participant before the ever reached Chinese shores.“The PRC conducted research on each delegate in part to identify their ‘potential usefulness’ to the PRC,” the report says. “The Minister Counsellor concluded that “Chiefs are ‘blind’ when dealing with the PRC and have no interest in knowing more.”The 2019 report says China ramped up interference efforts “following Xi Jinping's election as general Secretary of the CCP in 2012.” The country has “a multifaceted approach to carry out its foreign interference activities in Canada by leveraging its numerous government and non-government actors who use overt and covert approaches, including bribery, censorship, coercion, and co-optation to exert influence.”The report details how wealthy Chinese community leaders take direction from Chinese diplomats to fund Beijing’s favoured election candidates in municipal and provincial governments.“A candidate in British Columbia's 2013 provincial election reportedly received funding from the PRC. The PRC Consul General in Vancouver was reportedly ‘actively coordinating attendance of community leaders/potential donors at a campaign event,’” the 2019 NSICOP report says.“Additionally, the Consul General tried to protect the PRC from public controversy related to the candidate's possible Chinese Communist Party membership,” report says, citing a May 2016 report from CSIS.Vancouver and Toronto are hotspots for such interference, with many municipal and regional councils in addition to provincial legislatures that are targeted by Chinese influence operations.One way or another, Chinese businessmen involved expect that helping candidates will help their wallets. a January 2015 CSIS report titled PRC Interference in Canadian Electoral Politics Likely to Intensify as Federal Election Approaches was cited by the 2019 NSICOP report.“Several PRC businessmen contributed to a mayoralty campaign instead of planned donations to a hospital, given that the ‘investment return on such a donation would be greater,’” NSICOP’s 2019 report says.“A campaign-linked official organized a dinner at the PRC Consul General's personal residence on the basis that it could raise as much as $70,000 for the campaign, and that it would provide the candidate with an opportunity to ‘thank the Chinese community’ for the donations,” the report continues.An unnamed B.C. cabinet minister during the rule of John Horgan’s NDP seemed co-opted.“A provincial Cabinet Minister responsible for the province's dealings with PRC officials appeared to favor China's interests in many of his activities,” NSICOP 2019 says. “This individual provided political information to the PRC Consulate and offered to verbally attack other members of the Provincial Assembly who raised Chinese human rights issues.”The report also said even Chinese intelligence viewed an unnamed federal cabinet minister as a “co-opted agent,” given help received from Chinese diplomats and a Chinese donor with Chinese diplomatic connections.“Once holding public office, elected and appointed officials, their staff, and employees of the legislative assemblies are also targeted by foreign states. At the federal level, this includes all three major political parties.”The report says People’s Republic agents in Canada include its Security and Intelligence Services, the People's Liberation Army, United Front work units, Chinese diplomats, Chinese businesses and trusted proxies, Chambers of Commerce, media entities, academics, and Chinese student associations.