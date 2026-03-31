TOP SECRET: CBC modernization plan hidden after Carney election win

A heavily censored federal memo detailing a plan to overhaul the CBC has been kept from public view, with officials blacking out nearly the entire document despite promises of transparency from Mark Carney’s government.Blacklock's Reporter says the Department of Canadian Heritage confirmed it withheld 21 of 22 pages of a memorandum drafted shortly after Carney’s 2025 election victory, citing secrecy provisions under the Access To Information Act. The document, titled Elements Of A Renewed Approach To Strengthen Canada’s National Public Broadcaster, outlines what officials describe as a strategy to “modernize” the state broadcaster, though all substantive details were removed.According to the uncensored portion, the government “recommitted to protecting Canada’s cultural sovereignty and identity” through new measures aimed at strengthening the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. However, what those measures entail remains unknown.The secretive plan follows Carney’s earlier pledge to boost annual CBC funding by $150 million. The broadcaster already receives a record $1.6 billion parliamentary grant this year.Carney has defended the spending, arguing the CBC plays a critical role in informing Canadians during emergencies and maintaining national identity. .He described the public broadcaster as essential for keeping citizens informed during natural disasters and as a key institution in promoting Canadian culture globally.“My government will take action to enshrine and protect and strengthen the CBC for generations to come,” Carney said at the time, calling it one of the country’s most important institutions.Internal briefing notes from the heritage department suggest the government also sees the CBC as a tool to counter social division and foreign influence. A September 24 memo titled Fostering Canadian Identity To Strengthen Our Sovereignty And Social Cohesion described the broadcaster as a “pillar of our cultural identity” and a safeguard against threats to Canada’s information landscape.Officials warned of “worrying trends,” including foreign state efforts to sow division, though no specific examples were cited. The memo also pointed to disinformation campaigns, the spread of divisive content on social media and what it called an increasing reliance on foreign-owned platforms as risks to national cohesion.Despite those concerns, the government has declined to release details of its modernization plan, leaving Canadians in the dark about how billions in public funding for the CBC may be reshaped.