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TOP TEN: Alberta electoral districts with the highest support for independence

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Alberta flag and mountainsImage generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Nate Horner
Devin Dreeshen
Joseph Schow
Jason Nixon
Todd Loewen
Abpol
Alberta Independence
Grant Hunter
Alberta independence movement
Andrew Boitchenko
Alberta referendum
Tara Sawyer
Alberta referendum 2026
rob wiebe
jason williams
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