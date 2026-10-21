TOP TEN: Alberta electoral districts with the highest support for independence

CALGARY — On October 19, Alberta's independence referendum failed to win majority support across the province, with only one-in-four Albertans choosing Option Two.However, many voters across several rural electoral districts were far more open to the idea of leaving Canada than their urban counterparts, with two constituencies recording majority support for independence. The referendum saw voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre and Central Peace-Notley narrowly favour independence, while eight other ridings recorded support surpassing 42%.The results also reveal that some of the strongest support for Alberta independence came from constituencies represented by some of Premier Danielle Smith’s most prominent United Conservative Party (UCP) cabinet ministers. Here are the ten Alberta ridings that recorded the highest percentage of votes in favour of independence.1. Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre — 51.1% (12,775 votes).Topping the list is Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, which had 51.1% of voters supporting independence, making it the strongest pro-independence riding in Alberta.The central Alberta riding is represented by Jason Nixon, current Finance Minister and President of the Treasury Board.Nixon was first elected to the legislature in 2015 as a member of the now-defunct Wildrose Party.2. Central Peace-Notley — 50.7% (6,506 votes).Coming in a close second is Central Peace-Notley, where 50.7% of voters backed Option Two, making it the only other constituency in Alberta where a majority showed support for leaving Canada.The largely rural northwestern Alberta riding is represented by current Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen.Loewen has served in the legislature since 2015, initially representing the now defunct Grande Prairie-Smoky riding before becoming MLA for Central Peace-Notley in 2019.3. Drumheller-Stettler — 48.6% (9,662 votes).The rural central riding of Drumheller-Stettler took third place, with 48.6% of voters supporting Alberta independence.The constituency is represented by Nate Horner, who previously served as UCP minister of finance and president of the Treasury Board from 2023 to 2026.Horner has represented the riding since 2019.4. Taber-Warner — 46.3% (8,499 votes).In fourth place is Taber-Warner, where 46.3% of voters cast their ballots in favour of independence. Located in southeastern Alberta, the riding is represented by Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter, who was first elected to the legislature in 2015 and was subsequently re-elected in 2019 and 2023.5. Drayton Valley-Devon — 45.3% (11,658 votes).Drayton Valley-Devon rounded out the top five, with 45.3% of voters supporting independence.The central Alberta riding, located west of Edmonton, is represented by Tourism and Sport Minister Andrew Boitchenko.Boitchenko was first elected to the legislature in 2023.6. Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills — 44.7% (12,302 votes).Coming in sixth is Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, where 44.7% of voters supported Option Two.The south-central Alberta constituency stretches from the Red Deer River in the east to the area surrounding the town of Cremona, west of Calgary.The riding is represented by current Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Tara Sawyer, who was first elected to the legislature in 2025.7. Innisfail-Sylvan Lake — 43.2% (11,446 votes).In seventh place is Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, where 43.2% of voters backed leaving Canada.Located in central Alberta near Red Deer, the riding is represented by Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen.Dreeshen was first elected to the legislature in July 2018.8. Cardston-Siksika — 43.1% (7,403 votes).Cardston-Siksika narrowly trailed Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, taking eighth place with 43.1% support for independence.The southern Alberta riding stretches from east of Calgary to the Montana border.It is represented by UCP Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow, who was first elected to the legislature in 2019.9. Grande Prairie-Wapiti — 43.0% (4,051 votes).Coming in at number nine is Grande Prairie-Wapiti, where 43% of voters put their weight behind Option Two.The predominantly rural northwestern Alberta constituency is represented by UCP MLA Rob Wiebe.Wiebe was first elected in 2023, succeeding former UCP finance minister Travis Toews.10. Peace River — 42.5% (6,250 votes).Rounding out the top ten is Peace River, where 42.5% of voters backed seceding from Canada.The massive northwestern Alberta electoral district encompasses of several rural communities and four First Nations reserves.It is represented by Jason Williams, UCP Municipal Affairs Minister, who was first elected to the legislature in 2019.