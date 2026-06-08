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TOP TEN: Liberal Party donors now serving on Alberta's highest courts

The Western Standard has conducted a review of Elections Canada’s Federal Electoral Contributions Database to determine which current judges from Alberta's top courts have contributed the most donations to the Liberal Party of Canada.
The Western Standard has conducted a review of Elections Canada’s Federal Electoral Contributions Database to determine which current judges from Alberta's top courts have contributed the most donations to the Liberal Party of Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Liberal Party
Abpoli
David Lametti
Abpol
Alberta Court Of Appeal
Alberta Justice
court of king's bench
political donors
liberal party donors
Johanna C. Price
Kent J. Teskey
Johnna C. Kubik
Kevin Feth
James T. Neilson
Robert W. Armstrong
Michel H. Bourque
Grant S. Dunlop
Kent H. Davidson
Kevin P. Feehan
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Western Standard
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