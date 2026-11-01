TOP TEN: Most bizarre and horrifying theme park deaths

CALGARY — Amusement parks are designed to deliver thrills, excitement and unforgettable experiences, but some attractions have become the scenes of deadly tragedies.From roller-coaster derailments and mechanical failures to fatal accidents involving passengers and employees, several incidents have exposed serious safety concerns at some of the world's most recognizable theme parks.From Disneyland to Canada's West Edmonton Mall, here are ten of the most bizarre and horrifying amusement park tragedies in history..10. Man falls onto Revenge of the Mummy tracks — Universal Studios Flordia, 2004A visitor to Universal Studios Florida suffered fatal injuries in September 2004 after falling from the loading platform of the Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster, before his ride had even begun.The 39-year-old man from Apopka, Florida, was attempting to board the attraction when he fell approximately four feet from the platform, striking his head.Revenge of the Mummy had opened earlier that year and quickly became one of the park's major thrill rides. Inspired by The Mummy film franchise, the indoor roller coaster sends passengers through darkened tunnels featuring sudden drops, rapid acceleration, backward movement and elaborate special effects.Unlike many amusement park fatalities, the incident did not involve a roller-coaster derailment, high-speed collision or failure during the ride itself. Instead, the accident occurred in the boarding area, where passengers enter the vehicles before being secured into their seats.The injured man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where doctors performed surgery in an attempt to treat his head injuries. He died the following day.Authorities classified the death as accidental. The circumstances made the case particularly unusual because the visitor suffered fatal injuries without ever experiencing the attraction's high-speed course.The incident remains an example of how serious accidents can occur in the boarding and unloading areas of amusement park attractions, rather than on the rides themselves..9. Roller coaster derails, killing woman — Gröna Lund, 2023Passengers were thrown from a roller coaster at Stockholm's Gröna Lund amusement park on June 25, 2023, when part of the Jetline attraction derailed during operation, killing one woman and injuring nine others.The accident occurred on a Sunday morning as visitors were enjoying one of Sweden's oldest amusement parks.Jetline had operated since 1988 and was among Gröna Lund's best-known attractions, featuring steep drops, tight turns and speeds reaching approximately 90 kilometres per hour.During the ride, a mechanical failure caused part of the train to leave the track. Several passengers were thrown from the moving roller coaster, while others remained trapped in the damaged cars above the ground. A 35-year-old woman was killed, and nine other passengers were injured, including several who suffered serious injuries.Emergency crews rushed to the amusement park, where firefighters and rescue personnel worked to reach passengers stranded in the elevated train.Witnesses described hearing unusual noises before the accident and seeing passengers fall from the attraction. The amusement park was immediately evacuated and closed while investigators examined the damaged roller coaster.Swedish authorities subsequently focused on a mechanical component associated with the train's wheel assembly.Investigators identified deficiencies involving a replacement support arm, including problems with its manufacture and quality control. The investigation raised concerns about how replacement components were produced, inspected and approved for use on high-speed amusement park attractions.Gröna Lund eventually announced that Jetline would be permanently dismantled rather than repaired and returned to service.The fatal derailment ended the roller coaster's 35-year history and became one of Sweden's most serious modern amusement park accidents..8. Three killed in Mindbender derailment — West Edmonton Mall, 1986Three young men were killed inside Canada's West Edmonton Mall on June 14, 1986, when the rear car of the Mindbender roller coaster derailed during a high-speed ride, striking structural supports.The attraction was located inside Fantasyland, the mall's indoor amusement park, which was later renamed Galaxyland.Mindbender was one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world, featuring three vertical loops and speeds approaching 100 kilometres per hour. The ride had opened less than a year before the fatal accident.During an evening run, a wheel assembly on the train's rear car failed, causing the vehicle to become unstable as it travelled along the track. The rear car eventually derailed, striking support structures and violently throwing its occupants. David Sager, 24, Wayne Cregan, 24, and Michael Black, 21, were killed. A fourth passenger was seriously injured.The derailment occurred inside the busy shopping centre, where visitors and employees witnessed the aftermath of the accident.Investigators subsequently examined the roller coaster's wheel assemblies, maintenance procedures and the condition of its mechanical components. The investigation identified deficiencies involving the ride's wheel assembly design and maintenance practices, including problems associated with bolts and other critical components.The tragedy raised serious questions about the inspection and maintenance of high-speed roller coasters, particularly attractions operating in enclosed environments.Mindbender remained closed for an extended period while modifications were made to its trains and safety systems. The attraction eventually reopened with additional safety measures and continued operating for decades.In January 2023, West Edmonton Mall announced that Mindbender would permanently close after more than 35 years, ending the history of one of Canada's most recognizable roller coasters..7. Four killed when river rapids ride flips — Dreamworld, 2016Four adults were killed at Dreamworld amusement park in Queensland, Australia, on October 25, 2016, when a circular raft overturned and trapped passengers against the machinery of a river rapids attraction.The Thunder River Rapids Ride was designed to simulate a fast-moving river, carrying visitors through winding waterways aboard large circular rafts.The attraction was considered a family-friendly ride rather than a high-speed roller coaster, making the fatal accident particularly unexpected.On the afternoon of the tragedy, a water pump malfunction caused water levels in part of the attraction to drop. One raft became stranded near a conveyor mechanism used to move vessels through the ride. A second raft carrying six passengers approached the stranded vessel and collided with it, causing the moving raft to flip.Four adults became trapped in the machinery and suffered fatal injuries.The victims were Kate Goodchild, 32, Luke Dorsett, 35, Roozi Araghi, 38, and Cindy Low, 42. Two children, aged 10 and 12, survived.Emergency responders arrived at the amusement park, but the four adults could not be saved. The tragedy prompted an extensive investigation into Dreamworld's maintenance practices, emergency procedures and safety management systems.A Queensland coronial inquest later found that the park had failed to adequately identify and manage serious risks associated with the attraction.Investigators identified deficiencies involving equipment maintenance, staff training and emergency response procedures, concluding that the accident could have been prevented.The inquest also raised questions about why repeated mechanical problems had not resulted in stronger safety measures before the fatal incident.Dreamworld permanently closed the Thunder River Rapids Ride and subsequently removed it.In 2020, the park's operator was fined $3.6 million after pleading guilty to workplace safety offences connected to the deaths..6. Teenager struck by Batman roller coaster — Six Flags, 2008A 17-year-old boy was killed at Six Flags Over Georgia on June 28, 2008, after climbing over two fences and entering a restricted area beneath the Batman: The Ride roller coaster.Asia LeeShawn Ferguson IV, from South Carolina, had travelled to the amusement park with a church group.Batman: The Ride is an inverted roller coaster, meaning passengers sit in suspended seats beneath the track, with their legs hanging freely as the train travels through loops and turns.The attraction reaches speeds of approximately 50 miles per hour.At some point during his visit, Ferguson left the designated public area and crossed two fences separating visitors from the roller coaster's operating zone.While inside the restricted area, he was struck by a passing train. The impact caused fatal head injuries, decapitating the teenager.Initial reports suggested Ferguson had entered the restricted area to retrieve a lost hat, but investigators later disputed that account. Authorities indicated he may have been attempting to take a shortcut toward the attraction.The roller coaster was immediately shut down while police and state inspectors investigated. Officials examined the barriers, warning signs and circumstances surrounding Ferguson's entry into the restricted area.Investigators determined that the teenager had crossed clearly marked boundaries intended to prevent visitors from approaching the moving roller coaster. His death was ruled accidental.The attraction was subsequently permitted to reopen following an inspection.The incident highlighted the dangers posed by restricted areas beneath inverted roller coasters, where moving trains and passengers' dangling legs can create serious hazards for anyone who enters the ride's operating space..5. Haunted Ghost Train fire kills seven — Luna Park, 1979A father and six boys died inside a haunted-house attraction at Sydney's Luna Park on June 9, 1979, when a fire spread through the Ghost Train, trapping passengers inside its darkened tunnels.The Ghost Train had operated for decades and was one of the amusement park's most recognizable attractions.Passengers travelled along a roughly 180-metre track through a series of frightening scenes featuring skeletons, monsters, graveyards and other theatrical displays.The ride was designed to be almost completely dark, with visitors relying on occasional illuminated scenes to see their surroundings.On the night of the disaster, passengers noticed something unusual near a display featuring an imitation fireplace.According to an investigation by Australia's ABC, some riders realized that the flames they were seeing were real rather than part of the attraction.The fire rapidly spread through the wooden structure, filling the narrow passageways with thick smoke and making it extremely difficult for passengers to escape.John Godson and his two sons, Damien and Craig, were killed, along with four other boys: Richard Carroll, Michael Johnson, Jonathan Billings and Seamus Rahilly. Firefighters later discovered the victims' bodies inside the destroyed attraction. The tragedy exposed serious deficiencies in Luna Park's fire protection measures.A coronial investigation identified problems involving emergency lighting, fire suppression equipment, escape routes and evacuation procedures.The original inquiry did not establish a definitive cause of the blaze. Although investigators considered accidental ignition, allegations of deliberate arson continued to emerge in the decades following the tragedy.In 2021, an ABC documentary revisited the disaster, interviewing survivors, witnesses, firefighters and investigators who questioned whether the original investigation had adequately examined the circumstances. In 2024, a redacted police review was provided to the New South Wales coroner as authorities considered whether a fresh inquest was warranted.The fire destroyed the Ghost Train and forced Luna Park to close for several years. The park eventually reopened in 1982..4. Woman struck by another Matterhorn bobsled — Disneyland, 1984A 48-year-old woman was killed at Disneyland on January 3, 1984, after falling from the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction and being struck by another vehicle travelling along the same track.Regina Young, of Fremont, California, was riding the popular roller coaster with friends or relatives when the accident occurred.The Matterhorn, which opened in 1959, was the world's first tubular steel roller coaster and featured winding tracks through an artificial mountain inspired by the Swiss Alps.Young was seated alone in the rear portion of an eight-passenger bobsled, while other members of her group occupied seats ahead of her. Approximately halfway through the ride, she somehow became separated from her vehicle and fell onto the track.Her companions did not witness the fall and reportedly did not realize she was missing until their bobsled returned to the loading station. Young was subsequently struck by another approaching bobsled and died at the scene. The accident raised immediate questions about how she had become separated from her seat and whether her restraint had been properly secured.Disneyland officials maintained that ride operators had checked passengers' seat belts before departure.mHowever, Young's family disputed the park's account and filed a $5-million lawsuit alleging negligence.According to contemporary reporting by United Press International, the lawsuit alleged that Disneyland employees had failed to ensure all passengers were properly secured before the ride began.Disney officials said both ends of Young's seat belt were found unbuckled after the vehicle returned. The precise circumstances surrounding her separation from the bobsled were never conclusively established.The Matterhorn was immediately closed following the accident while investigators examined the attraction. Young's death was the second fatal incident involving the Matterhorn, following the death of a teenage boy in 1964.The case remains one of Disneyland's most unusual fatalities because Young fell from the attraction before being struck by a separate ride vehicle.3. World's tallest waterslide kills 10-year-old boy — Schlitterbahn, 2016A 10-year-old boy was killed on August 7, 2016, when his raft became airborne on a record-breaking waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.Caleb Schwab, the son of Kansas state representative Scott Schwab, was visiting the waterpark with his family when he boarded Verrückt, an attraction standing approximately 51 metres tall.The waterslide's name translated from German as insane, reflecting its extreme height and steep drops.Verrückt featured an initial plunge equivalent to approximately 17 storeys, followed by a second uphill section and another steep descent. Passengers travelled in three-person rafts at speeds that could approach 70 miles per hour.During Caleb's ride, the raft became airborne while passing over the second hill. Caleb struck metal supports associated with the protective netting installed above the slide and suffered fatal injuries.Two women riding in the same raft were also seriously injured. The accident prompted an extensive investigation into how the attraction had been designed, tested and operated.A grand jury indictment subsequently alleged that the waterslide had been developed without sufficient engineering expertise and that its designers had relied on trial-and-error testing.Prosecutors also alleged that the attraction had experienced repeated safety problems before Caleb's death, including incidents in which rafts became airborne.According to the indictment, more than a dozen people had previously been injured on Verrückt.The allegations raised questions about why the waterslide had continued operating despite reports of injuries and concerns about its design.Criminal charges were brought against several individuals associated with the attraction, including its designers and operators.However, in February 2019, a Kansas judge dismissed the remaining charges after finding that improper evidence and testimony had been presented to the grand jury. The dismissal did not establish that the attraction was safe or resolve all questions surrounding its design.Verrückt never reopened following Caleb's death and was eventually demolished..2. Teenage Disneyland employee crushed by rotating theatre — 1974An 18-year-old Disneyland employee was killed on July 8, 1974, after becoming trapped between a rotating wall and a stationary section of the America Sings attraction, which had opened just nine days earlier.Deborah Gail Stone was working inside the Tomorrowland theatre, where visitors watched animatronic animals perform musical numbers celebrating different periods of American history.The attraction used an unusual theatre design in which the audience seating area rotated between several stationary stages.Instead of having performers move from one stage to another, the theatre carried seated guests through the different scenes. The rotating mechanism operated at intervals throughout the show, with walls separating the moving audience sections from the stationary stages.Stone was responsible for welcoming visitors and assisting with the attraction's operation. On the night of the accident, she was positioned near the boundary between the rotating seating area and a stationary wall.As the mechanism began moving, Stone became caught between the two structures. She suffered fatal crushing injuries before employees could rescue her.According to historical accounts, some guests initially believed the screams they heard were part of the attraction's performance. A visitor reportedly alerted employees after realizing something was wrong.The accident exposed a dangerous gap between the moving and stationary portions of the theatre.Disneyland temporarily closed America Sings while investigators examined the circumstances and safety modifications were introduced. The attraction reopened several days later with changes intended to reduce the risk of another employee becoming trapped. These included modifications to the walls separating the moving sections and additional safety measures.America Sings continued operating until 1988, when it was permanently closed.Stone's death remains one of Disneyland's most widely remembered workplace tragedies, particularly because the attraction had been open for less than two weeks..1. Man ejected from Goliath roller coaster — Six Flags, 2026A 42-year-old Atlanta school employee was killed on October 12, 2026, after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, prompting a major investigation and precautionary closures at amusement parks across North America.Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was visiting the park with family members to celebrate his niece's birthday.Kariem worked in information technology and education at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta, where he was also involved in teaching robotics.Goliath, which opened in 2006, is one of Six Flags Over Georgia's largest roller coasters. The attraction stands approximately 200 feet tall, reaches speeds of up to 70 miles per hour and carries passengers through a series of steep drops and high-speed turns. Unlike roller coasters equipped with over-the-shoulder harnesses, Goliath uses a clamshell-style lap-bar restraint that secures passengers across their upper legs.During the October 12 incident, Kariem was riding alongside his 13-year-old niece when he became separated from his seat.According to preliminary information released by Cobb County police, Kariem was ejected from the roller coaster, struck other passengers and fell beneath the attraction.Emergency responders found him unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead. Four other passengers, all minors, were injured.Witness Nick Mendenhall told FOX 5 Atlanta that he saw Kariem rise from his seat before falling headfirst back into the roller-coaster car. Mendenhall said Kariem was subsequently thrown from the attraction as the train approached a turn near the loading area.Kariem's family later shared an account from his niece, who reportedly said he appeared to lose consciousness before the restraint seemed to come loose.Authorities have not confirmed that account as the cause of the accident. Georgia's Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner launched an investigation into the incident, examining equipment, maintenance records, operating procedures and compliance with state safety requirements.Following the fatality, Six Flags temporarily closed eight additional roller coasters at five other parks in the United States and Canada as a precaution. Among the affected Canadian attractions were Leviathan and Behemoth at Canada's Wonderland in Ontario. On October 23, Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly announced that the company would install additional seat belts on Goliath and other roller coasters using similar restraint systems.As of Monday no official cause has been established, and authorities have not determined whether the accident involved mechanical failure, human error or another contributing factor.