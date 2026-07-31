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Tories blame ‘Liberal bail’ after accused Montreal cop attackers released

Frank Caputo speaking to reporters
Frank Caputo speaking to reportersWalid Tamtam
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Montreal
Police
Justice
Bail
Catch And Release
Liberal
Arpan Khanna
Frank Caputo
Canpoli
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Western Standard
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