Tories introduce bill to stop civil servants from talking about MAiD with Canadians

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, the party’s shadow minister for employment, has introduced a private member’s bill aimed at limiting when federal officials can raise medical assistance in dying (MAiD) with Canadians.Bill C-260, An Act to Prevent Coercion of Persons Not Seeking Medical Assistance in Dying, was tabled in the House of Commons this week. According to Genuis, the proposed legislation is intended to address what he describes as a gap in Canada’s current MAiD framework.In a statement, Genuis said Canadians generally expect conversations about end-of-life care to occur between patients and health-care providers, rather than with government officials during interactions related to public services. He argued that reports of federal bureaucrats raising MAiD in unrelated contexts have raised concerns, particularly among veterans, people with disabilities, seniors and individuals living in poverty.The bill would prohibit government officials who hold positions of authority from proposing MAiD to individuals who have not asked for information about the procedure. .Genuis said the intent is to ensure that Canadians can access government services without feeling pressured to consider MAiD.Bill C-260 would not prevent individuals from requesting information about MAiD on their own initiative. It also includes exemptions for doctors and nurses, allowing health-care professionals to continue discussing MAiD within clinical settings.Genuis called on Members of Parliament from all parties to support the bill, describing it as a safeguard for people in potentially vulnerable situations. The legislation will now proceed through the parliamentary process, where it will be debated and considered alongside existing federal laws governing medical assistance in dying.