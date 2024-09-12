News

Tories introduce new internet crime bill to counter Liberals’ censorious Bill C-63

Michelle Rempel Garner
Michelle Rempel GarnerCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Censorship
Trudeau Liberals
Digital Id
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Online Harms Bill C-63
Canadians’ civil liberties
federal Conservatives
NDP-Liberal coalition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news