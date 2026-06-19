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Tories oppose Carney’s K’ómoks treaty over property rights and UNDRIP concerns

Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
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Mark Carney
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Pierre Poilevre
K’ómoks
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Western Standard
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