Tories to fire Tom Clark over $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse after election

Conservative MPs at the Commons Government Operations Committee on Thursday told New York Consul Tom Clark to “keep your bags packed” after the next election. Clark in testimony before the committee denied any role in the federal purchase of his $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse despite documents to the contrary, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “You’re the $9 million man,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett. “Canadians want to know what the value is. Sir, keep your bags packed in that new place. Conservatives are going to fire you.” .Liberal MPs defended Clark. “I strongly suggest you do not pack anything,” said Liberal MP Majid Jowhari. “We need you. We need you now more than ever.”Clark, a former TV host and Ottawa publicist, was appointed Consul February 27, 2023 at $205,000 a year. The Department of Foreign Affairs within months of his appointment began scouting new luxury properties for Clark’s official residence.“I do not think about real estate,” testified Clark. “Well, you’re here to talk about it today so I hope you’re prepared to turn your mind to it,” replied Barrett.“It is unbelievable when you look at the context. One in four Canadians are relying on food banks this fall to feed their families. Do you think that is acceptable for Canadians, that they’re subsidizing your rent during a housing and homelessness crisis in our country?”“Did you ever take a moment as someone who spent a career in journalism to question the prime minister or anyone on the opulence of this location amid the backdrop of the cost of living crisis that we are facing in Canada?” asked Barrett.“I am well aware,” replied Clark.“I had no role whatsoever in either deciding to sell the former residence or buying the new one. That was completely undertaken by the Property Bureau in Ottawa. I was not involved in the selection of the new property, its amenities or its location.”MPs were told the new Central Park penthouse is equipped with a marble bathroom, $4,600 coffee maker and a charge for taxes and condo fees of US$15,213 a month.“I had nothing to do with the decision,” replied Clark.However, June 17 staff emails read into the committee record by Conservative MP Larry Brock showed Clark was “instrumental throughout the process” of buying the new penthouse.“I have a package of emails from the government, emails from the chief of staff to the assistant deputy minister of Trudeau’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly,” said Brock.“She wrote a summary of the $9 million condo purchase.”“The email states and I quote, ‘Both the Consul General of New York and head of mission’ — that’s you, Tom Clark — ‘have been instrumental throughout the process with the head of mission’ — again, you, Mr. Clark — ‘providing the green light for the selection of the new residence,’” said Brock.“It is in writing by the department.”When did you raise the need for a new residence with the Liberal government?” asked MP Brock. “I had no role whatsoever,” replied Clark. .Clark testified the staff email was incorrect. “It was simply wrong,” he said. “I mean, what can I tell you? It's not what happened."NDP MP Taylor Bachrach said he was suspicious of Clark's story. "It's just hard to imagine someone writing a memo and including information that has absolutely no basis," said Bachrach."I can't imagine. I am thinking about officials who are writing these memos. I am struggling to understand."Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie told the committee Clark's story appeared implausible. "Why don't we just stop the lying?" she asked."We have the documents. When we get to the point of accusing people of lying I think we are in very, very dangerous territory here," replied Clark."You have tried to cover it, the Department of Foreign Affairs has tried to cover it, but the paper trail does not lie," said MP Kusie. "I am not buying this. This committee isn't buying this, Mr. Clark, and Canadians aren't buying it." 