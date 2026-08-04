Toronto activist group holds 'private meetings' on residency, services for 'undocumented' migrants

An activist group in Toronto is offering private meetings to "undocumented" migrants who wish to gain access to public services and permanent residency.The Migrant Workers Alliance (MWA) posted on its social media accounts, with a graphic asking: "Undocumented in Toronto? Nanny, personal support worker, or caregiver?"MWA proceeds to tell those which qualify to "Join [their] private meeting!"This meeting, claims the meeting will provide information on access to healthcare, housing, and transit services, while helping migrants obtain "immigration status, [work] permits, and access to permanent residency.".The meetings are private, and people who "do not currently have valid immigration status in Canada" can only request a meeting due to the "limited" spots available.MWA notes that it is receptive to discussing "what needs to change in Toronto and across Canada."Those accepted to the meeting will receive a $50 gift card, free food, and transit fare.The organization labels itself as a democratically led organization for farmworkers, care workers, and international students which hopes to "win worker and immigration justice."On its website, the organization describes how undocumented workers can receive free healthcare in Ontario: "Community Health Centres (CHCs) provide healthcare for people without insurance and immigration status.".The organization does much advocacy work, such as organizing protests featured on its social media page from late June, where it says it "made signs, distributed flyers, painted banners" for a "Migrant Summer Action" protest in Niagara.These signs included messages such as, "status for all," and "we are here to stay."In posts made in March, MWA announced the finalization of Bill C-12 into law, which would add further requirements for migrants claiming asylum in order to "reduce pressure on the asylum system."The social media post links to a blog post on the MWA's website.In the post claims the bill is "a racist, anti-migrant law," which is "unfair and unjust.".The feds claim the bill "protects people who can demonstrate they face a real risk of persecution or serious harm" and also "deter[s] people from claiming asylum as a shortcut to regular immigration pathways."