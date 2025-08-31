Toronto air show accused of inflicting 'deep trauma' on Palestinians in Canada

A Toronto air show has been accused of inflicting "deep trauma" on Palestinians in Canada.Critics argued that the presence of F-35 fighter jets at the Canadian International Air Show triggered the families of those living in Gaza.."This is not merely a show for people; it is a deep trauma for the families of Palestinians whose homes were destroyed by Israeli bombings in Gaza," Nur Dogan wrote in a post on X. "That's cruelty, not entertainment."."F*ck the Air Show, and f*ck the City of Toronto's callousness & cruelty in hosting this annual event," another user added..The Turkish-Canadian journalist, who writes for The Maple, was met with immediate backlash, with numerous commenters calling her out for making the city's beloved air show about something it's not.."The Air Show is awesome," Toronto-based photojournalist Beth Baisch replied. "I am grateful to live in a country where a skillful acrobatic display like this is a source of entertainment, not terror."."The audacity to come to [Canada] and think your preferences supersede everyone else’s," former MP Kevin Vuong added. "If anyone has an issue with the air show, which has been a Toronto tradition since 1949, then leave for the long weekend or the 12-3 p.m. show, or go elsewhere."."I was literally born under the constant threat of bombings by Iraqi planes in Ahvaz during the Iran-Iraq war," former Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari wrote. "One of my fondest early childhood memories is my parents taking me to see the air show when we first immigrated to Canada. My advice: either fit in or leave.".Countless people packed Toronto's waterfront to catch a glimpse of the planes as they soared overhead on August 30 and 31. The event is set to conclude on September 1..Along with the F-35, viewers were treated to a P-51 Mustang, the historic Snowbirds, and numerous others..This is far from the first time the Toronto Air Show has been accused of "re-traumatizing" people. Advocacy group World Beyond War argued that its decision to continue featuring planes like the F-35 amounted to "blatant advertising for militarism, war, and violence.""This inescapable noise is a frightening reminder of violence to the thousands of Toronto residents who have fled warzones," they wrote. "The air show inflicts needless anxiety to survivors of war who are living and working in Toronto, now a captive and often unwilling audience. The suffering of so many for the fleeting thrill of a few is a cruel and needless sacrifice in the name of amusement."The air show has not publicly responded to the criticism.