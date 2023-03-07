WealthOne Bank
Courtesy of WealthOne

Federal regulators yesterday fined a Toronto-based bank $676,500 for breach of regulations under the Proceeds Of Crime And Terrorist Financing Act. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the penalty for Wealth One Bank of Canada was the steepest levied in two years.

“We will be firm in ensuring businesses continue to do their part,” Sarah Paquet, CEO of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre, said in a statement. “We will take appropriate actions when they are needed.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

nocows
nocows

When will "The Groper" get fined for all his ethics violations?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.