Toronto bar loses liquor licence after buying stolen booze from encampment group

TORONTO — A west-end Toronto bar that operated for 21 years has lost its liquor licence after its owner and manager repeatedly bought stolen alcohol from members of a nearby homeless encampment.The Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal upheld the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s notice of proposal on July 16, 2026, confirming the revocation of Southside Johnny’s Bar and Grill’s licence. The AGCO first issued the notice in December 2025 following a joint investigation with the LCBO’s Organized Retail Crime and Intelligence Unit. Owner John Theodorakakis and manager Yasmin Gomes purchased the stolen liquor several times per week over roughly six months leading up to a May 2025 bust. Surveillance showed an unidentified woman stealing large bottles of Appleton Estate Rum and Jägermeister from nearby LCBO stores and handing them to a man identified as “K.M.” Gomes paid K.M. $70 for two bottles of rum valued at nearly $144 and later bought the Jägermeister as well. .Theodorakakis admitted to the purchases but said they were made solely to “keep the peace.” He testified that encampment members entered the bar, used the washrooms, and badgered customers to buy the stolen goods. When he initially refused, the group retaliated by stealing his vehicle licence plates, damaging his vehicle, spraying graffiti on a fence, upsetting a flower box, and leaving human feces at the front entrance. He estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in property damage and said he feared for the safety of staff and patrons.Theodorakakis denied that any of the stolen liquor was ever served to customers and noted his clean 40-year record holding liquor licences. The adjudicator accepted his oral testimony about the damage and harassment despite a lack of supporting documentation..Adjudicator Bruce Stanton acknowledged the difficult circumstances and the fact that revocation would amount to a “death sentence” for the business and its employees. However, he found that Theodorakakis had other options, such as calling police or contacting his insurer — neither of which occurred.“I find the repeated conduct provides no confidence the appellant can be trusted to maintain the high-quality of service and compliance with legal standards that are expected of licensed establishments in Ontario,” Stanton wrote.The tribunal concluded there was insufficient evidence that the stolen alcohol was sold to patrons, but the repeated knowing purchases themselves justified revocation.Southside Johnny’s posted on social media that it would close temporarily for “the next few weeks” to work on “an exciting new chapter.” The case highlights ongoing problems with organized retail theft throughout Ontario.