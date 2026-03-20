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Toronto-based web registrar linked to Iranian intelligence operation aiming to kill Canadian activist

U.S. court documents allege Iran’s intelligence ministry used Toronto-registered domains and global cryptocurrency networks in a plot targeting former Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari.
The Toronto Police Service
The Toronto Police Service Courtesy Dale Manucdoc/CBC
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Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari
Iran plot Canada
Iranian intelligence Canada
MOIS Iran
Toronto Tucows domains
cyber threats Canada

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