The City of Toronto decided not to proceed with Canada Day programming at Nathan Phillips Square (NPS) this year.
“It was not an easy decision,” said the City of Toronto in a Tuesday email to volunteers.
The City of Toronto decided not to proceed with Canada Day programming at Nathan Phillips Square (NPS) this year.
“It was not an easy decision,” said the City of Toronto in a Tuesday email to volunteers.
“The funds secured for Canada Day at NPS were not adequate to the standard of program the event and the participants deserve.”
While federal funding for previous years was sufficient to support program activities, the email said location changes, communications priorities, escalating costs, and constraints in the City of Toronto’s budget required a conservative approach to planning. It said the Cultural Events team intends to use time and resources this year to support consultation and engagement activities for a long-term Canada Day plan.
The city will continue to celebrate Canada Day with a number of programs and celebrations offered by Parks, Forestry, and Recreation in locations throughout the city.
“The Economic Development and Culture division wishes to assure you this decision has nothing to do with the quality of talent available in the city or the dedication and professionalism that our many volunteers, programming, and production partners bring to the event,” it said.
This ordeal comes after the City of Calgary cancelled a fireworks display to mark and celebrate Canada Day on Thursday.
READ MORE: MORGAN: Woke city of Calgary ends Canada Day fireworks as part of truth and reconciliation
The fireworks were recognized as a fun, cost-effective family event where people could gather in a park and ring in another year of Canada existing as a country.
The City of Calgary said it's ending the fireworks display due to “cultural sensitivities related to ongoing efforts at truth and reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations."
It noted July 1 marks an anniversary of Canada's Chinese Immigration Act.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Just a walk down the streets of TO will tell you why . . . this is no longer Canada.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.