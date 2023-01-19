Mike Del Grande

Vice-Chair Michael Del Grande introduced an amendment at a recent Toronto Catholic District School Board meeting that would add protections for terms like bestiality and pedophilia into its code of conduct. 

 Courtesy Toronto Catholic District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) Trustee Mike Del Grande lost his lawsuit against the school board to overturn sanctions levied against him for his religious beliefs about gender identity. 

“It was authored by Justice Sandra Nishikawa, who was appointed to the bench in 2018 by Justin Trudeau,” said the Campaign Life Coalition in a blog post. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Goose
Goose

So being Catholic is misconduct at a Catholic school board? "Nishikawa stated the TCDSB acted legally in finding Del Grande guilty of misconduct for having defended Catholic social teaching. "

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

It's a real shame the Ontario bishops haven't spoken out to clarify the moral Catholic teaching on this matter. It's literally the CATHOLIC School Board. Parents send their kids there to receive a Catholic education. One can only imagine what kind of brainwashing they're actually getting. Again, where are the bishops?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.