Vice-Chair Michael Del Grande introduced an amendment at a recent Toronto Catholic District School Board meeting that would add protections for terms like bestiality and pedophilia into its code of conduct.
Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) Trustee Mike Del Grande lost his lawsuit against the school board to overturn sanctions levied against him for his religious beliefs about gender identity.
“It was authored by Justice Sandra Nishikawa, who was appointed to the bench in 2018 by Justin Trudeau,” said the Campaign Life Coalition in a blog post.
“Would it be a spoiler of her decision if I told you that during the live-streamed judicial review hearing, the woke, virtue-signalling pronouns of ‘she/her’ were displayed after Justice Nishikawa’s name?”
CLC said Del Grande was sanctioned for opposing a motion to add gender identity and expression as protected grounds of discrimination in the TCDSB’s code of conduct. It said the motion would “open the door to all manner of anti-Christian behaviours taking place within the walls of Toronto’s Catholic schools.”
Del Grande had been petitioning the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to overturn the sanctions imposed on him by the majority of TCDSB trustees during a vote in 2020. The sanctions included attending equity training and issuing a public apology to sexual minorities.
The blog post joked about Soviet Union justice making a comeback. It said Del Grande received the Superior Court of Justice’s ruling on Friday.
The court rejected all of the arguments presented by his legal counsel. Nishikawa stated the TCDSB acted legally in finding Del Grande guilty of misconduct for having defended Catholic social teaching.
Before Trudeau put her on the Superior Court of Justice, CLC said Nishikawa “worked as counsel at the radically anti-Christian Ontario Human Rights Commission.” It noted she served on the Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund's Board of Directors, which advocates for sexual minority rights.
Del Grande and his legal counsel are reviewing the decision and considering an appeal to a higher court.
The blog post asked people to donate to Del Grande’s legal defence fund.
“He needs help to cover the significant costs incurred thus far, and to consider an appeal,” said CLC.
This decision comes after Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) Discipline Committee Judge Anthony Jeethan was removed from a discipline case against Del Grande due to their support of social justice in November.
“The good news however, is Del Grande’s lawyer, Dr. Charles Lugosi, skillfully proved an average person who is considering the nature of the complaint against Del Grande, together with Mr. Jeethan’s writings, could perceive ‘a reasonable apprehension of bias’ and that the judge would likely find it difficult to be impartial,” said CLC director of political operations Jack Fonseca.
The OCT began a hearing for professional misconduct against him after he criticized abortion and gender ideology.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
So being Catholic is misconduct at a Catholic school board? "Nishikawa stated the TCDSB acted legally in finding Del Grande guilty of misconduct for having defended Catholic social teaching. "
It's a real shame the Ontario bishops haven't spoken out to clarify the moral Catholic teaching on this matter. It's literally the CATHOLIC School Board. Parents send their kids there to receive a Catholic education. One can only imagine what kind of brainwashing they're actually getting. Again, where are the bishops?
