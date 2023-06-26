Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher Paolo De Buono said his students are barred from saying there are two genders in his classroom.
“He operates a variety of Twitter accounts, all of which detail his various classroom genderwang diktats,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a tweet.
Toronto public school teacher Paolo de Buono (@misterdebuono). He operates a variety of Twitter accounts, all of which detail his various classroom genderwang diktats pic.twitter.com/MBvGl5XnFe— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) June 24, 2023
De Buono said in a tweet from his classroom account the Rainbow Room it is right for his students not to say there are two genders.
“With all the anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate that has been displayed in Ontario, my Gr. 8 students in the Rainbow Room will be told in Week 1 (when we talk about a classroom of no racism, homophobia, transphobia, etc.) that [they] are not permitted to say that there are only two genders.”
Kay mocked another tweet from De Buono by saying he was “very proud of his policy.”
He's very proud of his policy pic.twitter.com/DDolsjpuEn— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) June 24, 2023
This tweet saw De Buono ask if teachers would permit their students to say racist or misogynistic comments in their classrooms.
He said their answer would be no.
“It should be the same with a transphobic statement that there are only two genders or a homophobic statement that non-heterosexual marriages or love are wrong,” he said.
Kay followed up by saying De Buono’s favourite conversation topic is himself.
His favorite topic of conversation is himself pic.twitter.com/vSUrXngP27— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) June 24, 2023
De Buono said this school year, he “showed visual and meaningful support for trans students in my classroom and school.”
“A special moment was when a student (not in my class), confident in my inclusive kindness, told me privately during recess that they’re transgender and I congratulated them for it,” he said.
De Buono confirmed he runs the Rainbow Room and his personal Twitter accounts.
“Thanks Jonathan for amplifying that I’m doing the right thing in public education in treating gender identity as an important human right for students in their classroom & school,” he said.
Thanks Jonathan for amplifying that I’m doing the right thing in public education in treating gender identity as an important human right for students in their classroom & school.@pdbclassroom is my board-focused Twitter account.@misterdebuono is my personal Twitter account. https://t.co/lU4hsXSxPw— Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MScEd, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) June 25, 2023
De Buono sent an email to a priest in September saying he will be forbidden from speaking about sexual orientation and gender identity to his students.
“When you visit my classroom, you are not permitted to make comments that marriage is only for a male-female couple, that there are only two genders, and that only males can be priests,” he said.
“You are not permitted to make negative comments about the Pride images or the non-cisgender image of Jesus.”
This is an example of my email as a Catholic teacher to the priest serving my class stating in advance that he's not permitted to make discriminatory comments regarding sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression to my students in my classroom or at a school Mass. pic.twitter.com/JMlsxMAH8r— Paolo De Buono, 🌈 #BLM, MScEd, JD, OCT (@misterdebuono) September 24, 2022
(8) comments
There are two genders. There are two genders. There are two genders.
Hmmm, nobody stopped me!
Why is the Catholic church so quiet on all this? They openly support Ukraine so it is more than just political.
I love the muzzle. Anyone know where I can buy the same one?
Where is what he is teaching in the curriculum? Teachers have to abide by the curriculum or they should start their private school. I would take me child out his class for sure, he does not seem inclusive or open minded.
Time for someone to find another job. You are obviously a danger to children and should not be in education.
And therein lies part of the problem..
Oh … and btw … I learned in Latin in high school that there are actually three genders: masculine, feminine, and neuter.
I’m not a Catholic but ISTM from what I know that this guy repudiates various aspects of Catholic doctrine and tells priests what they can and cannot say. So why, exactly, is he still a teacher at a Catholic school and, indeed, (assumedly) still a Catholic? Would not the appropriate things to do to be (i) fire him and (ii) excommunicate him? Perhaps someone call explain this for me?
