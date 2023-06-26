De Buono

Walking with Christ for Paolo De Buono is never teaching sexual minority students they are less than straight students for their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

 Courtesy the Rainbow Room/Twitter

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) teacher Paolo De Buono said his students are barred from saying there are two genders in his classroom. 

“He operates a variety of Twitter accounts, all of which detail his various classroom genderwang diktats,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a tweet. 

(8) comments

Raz
Raz

There are two genders. There are two genders. There are two genders.

Hmmm, nobody stopped me!

guest1019
guest1019

Why is the Catholic church so quiet on all this? They openly support Ukraine so it is more than just political.

fpenner
fpenner

I love the muzzle. Anyone know where I can buy the same one?

private property
private property

Where is what he is teaching in the curriculum? Teachers have to abide by the curriculum or they should start their private school. I would take me child out his class for sure, he does not seem inclusive or open minded.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Time for someone to find another job. You are obviously a danger to children and should not be in education.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And therein lies part of the problem..

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

Oh … and btw … I learned in Latin in high school that there are actually three genders: masculine, feminine, and neuter.

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

I’m not a Catholic but ISTM from what I know that this guy repudiates various aspects of Catholic doctrine and tells priests what they can and cannot say. So why, exactly, is he still a teacher at a Catholic school and, indeed, (assumedly) still a Catholic? Would not the appropriate things to do to be (i) fire him and (ii) excommunicate him? Perhaps someone call explain this for me?

