News

Toronto cold-case murders linked to serial killer who died in 2019

Left to right: Christine Prince in 1982, Gracelyn Greenidge in 1997, and Claire Samson in 1983 .
Left to right: Christine Prince in 1982, Gracelyn Greenidge in 1997, and Claire Samson in 1983 . Toronto police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto Police
Genetic Genealogy
DNA evidence
cold case murders
Ontario crime
Kenneth Smith
Christine Prince
Claire Samson
Gracelyn Greenidge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news