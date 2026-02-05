Toronto cops arrested in sweeping busts linked to organized crime

York Regional Police and Toronto police have charged multiple Toronto officers and civilians following a sweeping investigation into alleged corruption, drug trafficking and information leaks tied to organized crime.At a joint press conference, Jim MacSween , chief of the York Regional Police, said the investigation — known as Project South — uncovered allegations that serving and former Toronto police officers unlawfully accessed and shared confidential information, accepted bribes and participated in drug trafficking.Seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer have been arrested and charged. Here is a breakdown of those charges: Const. Timothy Barnhardt, 56 — 17 charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, conspiracy to commit public mischief, and numerous drug trafficking charges. Sgt. Robert Black, 42 — four charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).Retired constable, John Madeley Sr., 55 — 11 charges, including breach of trust by public officer and possession of prohibited weapon.His son, Const. John Madeley Jr., 29 — two charges: breach of trust by public officer and unauthorized use of computer.Sgt. Carl Grellette, 49 — four charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and breach of trust by public officer. Const. Saurabjit Bedi, 38 — six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to traffic in substance. Const. Derek McCormick, 57 — six charges, including obstruction of justice and multiple counts of theft under $5,000.Const. Elias Mouawad, 24 — two charges: breach of trust by public officer and unauthorized use of computer. Investigators also allege that civilian suspect, Brian Da Costa, played a central role in a sophisticated drug trafficking network involving the export of cannabis and fentanyl and the importation of cocaine. When Da Costa was arrested on Jan. 23, 2026, officers seized approximately 169 lbs. of cannabis and one pound of fentanyl, which police believe was destined for Europe..Other non-police suspects were also arrested in connection with the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and illegal cannabis. Police said an illegal firearm was seized from a repeat offender already out on bail.MacSween described Project South as one of the most complex investigations of his 28-year policing career.Since June 18, 2025, more than 400 officers from York Regional Police, the Toronto Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Correctional Services of Ontario have worked on the case, supported by prosecutors from the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.“This investigation continues, and we will pursue every lead to rid our communities of organized crime and corruption within our institutions,” MacSween said.Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the allegations against seven serving Toronto officers and one retired member are “deeply disappointing” and damaging to public trust.“No corner of society is immune from organized crime,” Demkiw said. “But when it penetrates policing, the harm goes far beyond the immediate wrongdoing.”.Demkiw said all seven serving members charged have been suspended, and police are seeking suspension without pay for at least four, subject to legal authority and court conditions.He said the accused officers will face criminal proceedings and internal disciplinary processes.The Toronto chief emphasized that the investigation was led independently by York Regional Police to avoid conflicts of interest, with Toronto police providing support and resources. He said he was not involved in investigative decision-making.To address broader concerns, Demkiw announced that Toronto police and the Toronto Police Service Board have requested an independent external inspection by Ontario’s inspector general of policing.He said the review will examine issues including access to police databases, oversight mechanisms and internal controls. The letter requesting the inspection will be made public.Demkiw also said Toronto police will review past cases involving the accused officers to determine whether any investigations or prosecutions were compromised. At this stage, police say they have not identified cases that were undermined, but the review is ongoing.Both chiefs stressed that the alleged misconduct does not reflect the broader police services.Demkiw noted that more than 8,000 Toronto Police employees continue to serve professionally, while MacSween said York Regional Police’s nearly 3,000 members should not be judged by the actions of a few.The investigation remains active, and police said additional charges are possible as officers continue to examine links between the accused and organized crime networks.