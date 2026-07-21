Toronto doctor at SickKids arrested on child sex abuse material charges

TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested a 44-year-old doctor at the Hospital for Sick Children on charges of possessing and accessing child pornography.Dilan Dissanayake, identified by police as a physician at SickKids, was arrested Tuesday morning by the service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit. He faces two charges: possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.The investigation began in January 2026 after an electronic device was allegedly used to access and download the material. In February, officers executed search warrants at the hospital and at a private residence, seizing multiple electronic devices, including a work computer.Police stated that, at this stage of the investigation, investigators have found no evidence connecting the material to Dissanayake’s practice as a physician. The probe remains active.Dissanayake was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice at 10 Armoury Street..In a statement released the same day, SickKids said it is “deeply upset and dismayed” by the charges and condemns the alleged behaviour.The hospital said it placed Dissanayake on immediate leave once it became aware of the investigation. Officials emphasized that patient and family safety remains the highest priority.“There is currently no evidence linking the charges to care provided at SickKids,” the statement reads. SickKids noted that Toronto police have indicated there is no evidence the charges are connected to Dissanayake’s medical practice.The hospital said it has not been notified of any risk to patients and families. Anyone who received care from Dissanayake and has concerns was directed to contact patient.relations@sickkids.ca.Questions about the investigation and charges should be directed to Toronto Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-8500 or report online exploitation through Canada’s National Tipline at cybertip.ca.