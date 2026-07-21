News

Toronto doctor at SickKids arrested on child sex abuse material charges

Police say no evidence material linked to medical practice; hospital places physician on leave
Dr. Dilan Dissanayake previously worked on childhood inflammatory diseases
Dr. Dilan Dissanayake previously worked on childhood inflammatory diseasesYouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Toronto
Child Sexual Abuse
Toronto Police
Sick Kids Hospital
Child Exploitation
Dilan Dissanayake
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news