Toronto family physician Dr. George Williams Otto lost his doctor’s licence after receiving a criminal record for participating in a drug trafficking scheme. 

“Dr. Otto committed professional misconduct by being found guilty of an offence relevant to his suitability to practice medicine, fentanyl trafficking, and by engaging in disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional conduct through breaching his bail conditions,” said an Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) panel in a ruling. 

