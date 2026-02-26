Toronto doctor Poon stripped of licences after being charged with sex offences

TORONTO — A Toronto-area physician has had his medical licences suspended in Ontario and Saskatchewan after police laid dozens of criminal charges alleging sexual offences spanning more than a decade.David Edward-Ooi Poon, 39, faces 43 charges, including sexual assault, voyeurism and offences related to child sexual abuse material, for incidents alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2025. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Toronto police first charged Poon on Nov. 4, 2025, with one count each of accessing and possessing child sexual abuse material. In the weeks that followed, provincial medical regulators in Saskatchewan and Ontario imposed restrictions on his practice.On Dec. 11, 2025, investigators laid 41 additional charges. Those charges include six counts of sexual assault, six counts of administering a substance to facilitate sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with a weapon, 18 counts of voyeurism, five counts of making child sexual abuse images and five counts of possession of such material.In most of the charges, alleged complainants are identified in court documents only as an unknown person or a person..Following the additional charges, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario suspended Poon’s certificate of registration, citing concerns that his conduct could expose patients to harm and that urgent intervention was required. His licence in Saskatchewan was also suspended.Earlier regulatory decisions had restricted Poon’s practice to adult patients while allowing him to continue working under conditions.Court records indicate Poon was released on bail after his initial arrest in November under strict conditions limiting internet use and social media access. He has not been granted bail following his second arrest in December.Neither Poon nor his lawyers responded to requests for comment. Police declined further comment, citing the ongoing proceedings.Prior to the charges, Poon had gained public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic as an advocate for cross-border couples and families separated by travel restrictions. He co-founded an advocacy group that appeared before a parliamentary committee on immigration issues and later ran as an independent candidate in the 2021 federal election.Poon previously held roles in public health in northern Saskatchewan and practised psychotherapy in Ontario. The University of Toronto said his adjunct academic appointments ended in early December 2025, while the University of Saskatchewan said his contract work concluded in November 2025.A next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.