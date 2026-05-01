Toronto election nominations open amid crime and affordability concerns

TORONTO — The nomination period for candidates in Ontario’s upcoming municipal elections opened Friday, marking the start of the campaign season ahead of the Oct. 26 vote.Individuals seeking to run for mayor, council or school trustee positions have until Aug. 21 to file nomination papers with their municipal clerk. Requirements include submitting the appropriate forms, paying a nomination fee and collecting at least 25 endorsement signatures, with some exceptions depending on the office..Third-party advertisers — including individuals, corporations and trade unions — may also register beginning Friday, with a deadline of Oct. 23.The opening of nominations comes as Toronto faces a range of challenges that are expected to shape the municipal campaign.Public safety remains a key concern for many residents. Police-reported data in recent years has shown increases in some categories of crime, including auto theft and certain violent offences, while other categories have remained stable or declined. The issue has prompted ongoing debate about enforcement strategies, prevention programs and resource allocation.At the same time, economic pressures continue to affect the city. Toronto is grappling with high housing costs, persistent inflation and strain on municipal finances. Affordability concerns have been a central issue for residents, particularly as rental and home prices remain elevated compared with historical averages.The city also faces infrastructure and service delivery challenges. Public transit systems have been working to recover ridership following pandemic-era declines, while maintaining and expanding services has required additional funding. Aging infrastructure and growing population demands have added further pressure on municipal budgets.Amid the opening of the nomination period, allegations have also emerged regarding campaign conduct. Critics have claimed that Olivia Chow is engaging in campaign-style events at taxpayer expense prior to formally registering as a candidate, raising questions about compliance with municipal election rules. There has been no formal ruling on the matter, and election regulations require candidates to register before undertaking official campaign activities.Business groups have raised concerns about operating costs and the broader investment climate, while labour organizations and community advocates have called for increased spending on housing, social services and public infrastructure.Eligible voters in Ontario municipalities can cast ballots if they reside in the municipality, own or rent property there, or are the spouse of someone who does. Some individuals may qualify to vote in more than one municipality under those rules.As the campaign period begins, candidates across the province are expected to focus on issues such as public safety, affordability and economic management — key concerns for voters in Toronto and other municipalities heading into the fall election.