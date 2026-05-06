Toronto FIFA fan festival tickets now available with VIP packages up to $300

TORONTO — Tickets for Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival are now available, with organizers offering free general admission alongside premium “VIP” experiences costing up to $300.The festival, which will run from June 11 to July 19 at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, is expected to feature live broadcasts of 46 FIFA World Cup matches, concerts and fan events throughout the five-week tournament.Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m.While standard admission is free, the city is also selling several premium packages that include upgraded viewing areas and exclusive amenities.The highest-priced option, the Casamigos Clubhouse, costs $300 and includes access to a climate-controlled double-decker lounge, patio space, expedited entry and premium views of the main stage and giant viewing screen..A second-tier Pitchside Terrace package is priced at $150 and offers a private viewing area overlooking the festival grounds.The $100 Garden Pavilion package includes shaded open-air seating, private washrooms and access to food and beverage services. Food and drinks are not included in any of the premium packages.The City of Toronto reversed an earlier proposal to charge all attendees a $10 admission fee following public criticism.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow previously said the Fan Festival should remain free to ensure accessibility for residents and visitors during the World Cup.Chow also said the city is supporting additional community watch parties across Toronto through grants to local business improvement associations and soccer clubs.In addition to match broadcasts, the festival will feature performances from more than 20 artists, including Alessia Cara, Bedouin Soundclash, Big Wreck and Walk off the Earth.Other scheduled performers include Deborah Cox, k-os, The Strumbellas, Tyler Shaw and Shawn Desman.Festival organizers also announced the site will feature a custom mini soccer pitch designed by Indigenous artist Alanah Astehtsi’ Otsistóhkwaˀ Jewel.